Mumbai Police chargesheet fugitive drug supplier for attempt to export 100 kg of Fentanyl to Mexico

FUGITIVE DRUG supplier Kailash Rajput has emerged as the orchestrator in last December’s failed attempt to illegally export 100 kg of 1-Phenethyl-4-Piperidone — the precursor to the opioid Fentanyl — to Mexico, the Mumbai Police has claimed in its chargesheet submitted before city civil and sessions court last week.

In its 1,500-page chargesheet, the police have booked five persons under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Indian Penal Code for attempting to export a controlled substance without clearance from the Narcotics Control Bureau, and also for forgery. Two persons, including Rajput, have been named as wanted accused in the chargesheet.

“This is our first chargesheet in the case. We are carrying out further investigations and will be filing more chargesheets subsequently,” said Shivdeep Lande, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC).

Rajput, who fled to Dubai in 2014, had enlisted a Vasai-based exporter, paid him to procure the controlled substance and instructed him to send the consignment by air cargo to a Mexican firm, the chargesheet stated. Police investigations have revealed that the firm manufactures paper products and is not engaged in the trade of chemicals.

The ANC blew the lid off the alleged drug trafficking attempt after arresting three men on the Western Express Highway in Vile Parle, close to the international airport on December 26, 2018. Salim Dola (52), Chandramani Tiwari (41), Sandeep Tiwari (38) and Ghanshyam Saroj (43) were found in possession of four drums, each filled with 25 kg of 1-Phenethyl-4-Piperidone.

The men had allegedly falsely declared the substance to be ‘Organic Sacha Inchi Powder’, which is extracted from a plant of the same name and considered extremely rich in protein. The consignment was to be sent to a company named Vesuvius Mexico SA de CV in Mexico City.

The crucial breakthrough for the police arrived in September this year, with the arrest of 44-year-old businessman Wasim Abrehani. In his statement, Abrehani, who exports onions and rice to Dubai, claimed that he was introduced to Rajput by a business partner while on holiday to the UAE in November 2018.

Abrehani said in his statement that Rajput had asked if he could procure 1-Phenethyl-4-Piperidone for him.

Having no experience in dealing with chemicals, Abrehani had asked Rajput what it was used for and whether its export was legal, but received no reply, the chargesheet stated.

Once back home the next month, Abrehani gave serious thought to Rajput’s request and sought the assistance of his friend and frequent drinking partner Chandrmani Tiwari, who sells cellphones and an acquaintance, Sandeep Tiwari.

The chargesheet stated that in the first two weeks of December 2018, Tiwari purchased 100 kg of the substance from a chemical manufacturing firm in Rajkot for Rs 7.5 lakh. Abrehani, however, quoted a price of Rs 9 lakh to Rajput, who delivered the cash to him through a courier.

However, the chargesheet added that when Rajput instructed Abrehani to export the substance to Mexico, both he and Tiwari were hesitant. It is then that Tiwari allegedly enlisted Salim Dola, a friend of his from Vasai with a history of narcotics offences.

Rajput allegedly paid Dola Rs 5 lakh to fraudulently use the KYC details, import-export code and letterhead of a firm located in Mumbai and create fake a packaging list and invoice to be billed to the Mexican firm. The Mumbai Police is yet to hear from its Mexican counterparts on the identities of contraband’s intended recipients.

In the past, both Abrehani and Rajput were also investigated by the Mumbai Police after two men were arrested in Amboli in January 2018 in possession 13.5 kg of Mephedrone valued at Rs 2.28 crore.

Rajput is also wanted in connection with the 2017 arrest of Abu Aslam Azmi, the nephew of Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asim Azmi, for allegedly attempting to courier 5 kg of the synthetic drug methamphetamine, worth Rs 40 crore, from Delhi to London. The Delhi Police’s Special Cell had then suspected Rajput of putting Azmi in contact with a network of drug distributors and peddlers and of transporting the methamphetamine abroad through them.

