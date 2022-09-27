scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

Mumbai Police cautions against posting pics of half-dissolved idols that get washed ashore

The Mumbai police said such photos may hurt religious sentiments.

The police added that violators may be fined and further appropriate action may be taken as per law.

The Mumbai Police Tuesday issued an order cautioning people against posting photographs or videos of half-dissolved idols or those that have washed ashore after the immersion process in the sea or the lakes which will take place on October 5 and 7 when the Navratri festival ends. The police said such photos may hurt religious sentiments.

An excerpt from the order issued by Sanjay Latkar, DCP (operations), states, “Durga mata idols are immersed in waters on 5/10/2022 and 7/10/22 and whereas some of the half dissolved/idols drift ashore during high tide or float in lake water and whereas some people take the photographs , videos of such idols lying ashore or being taken by BMC workers for reimmersion and publish/ circulate such photographs or videos which may outrage religious feelings and may result in disturbance of public peace and tranquillity.”

The action has been initiated under Section 144 of the CrPC and the violators may be fined and further appropriate action may be taken as per law, the order said.a

First published on: 27-09-2022 at 05:17:45 pm
