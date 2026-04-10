Mumbai police bust suspected hawala network, ₹14 lakh cash and fake passports seized

The Mumbai Police have busted a suspected hawala network with the arrest of a 48-year-old man from Kurar in Malad (East), seizing ₹14 lakh in cash, foreign currency, multiple fake passports and digital devices.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Islam Ismail Khan alias Salim Rahimtullah Sheikh, is suspected to have been operating under multiple identities and travelling frequently to Kuwait using forged documents.

According to police, Khan allegedly procured fake Indian passports by submitting forged documents. While his real name is Mohammad Islam Ismail Khan, he had obtained another passport under the name Salim Rahimtullah Sheikh several years ago.

Acting on specific intelligence, three teams comprising officers from the Anti-Terrorism Cell (ATC) and Kurar police station conducted coordinated raids at three locations linked to the accused — his residence in Fatima Tower and two rented premises, including a flat and an office, in Malad (East).