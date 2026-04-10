Mumbai police bust suspected hawala network, ₹14 lakh cash and fake passports seized

The Mumbai Police have busted a suspected hawala network with the arrest of a 48-year-old man from Kurar in Malad (East), seizing ₹14 lakh in cash, foreign currency, multiple fake passports and digital devices.
The accused, identified as Mohammad Islam Ismail Khan alias Salim Rahimtullah Sheikh, is suspected to have been operating under multiple identities and travelling frequently to Kuwait using forged documents.
According to police, Khan allegedly procured fake Indian passports by submitting forged documents. While his real name is Mohammad Islam Ismail Khan, he had obtained another passport under the name Salim Rahimtullah Sheikh several years ago.
Acting on specific intelligence, three teams comprising officers from the Anti-Terrorism Cell (ATC) and Kurar police station conducted coordinated raids at three locations linked to the accused — his residence in Fatima Tower and two rented premises, including a flat and an office, in Malad (East).
During the six to seven-hour operation conducted on Wednesday, police recovered ₹12.47 lakh in cash from his residence, along with electronic devices including multiple mobile phones, a laptop and a tablet worth ₹1.6 lakh. Officials also seized foreign currency, including Kuwaiti dinars, and multiple passports bearing different identities.
Documents such as Aadhaar and PAN cards under different names, international debit cards, and boarding passes indicating frequent travel to Kuwait were also recovered, police said.
Two counterfeit ₹500 notes and digital storage devices were also seized.
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“During interrogation, the accused failed to provide satisfactory explanations for the recovered items. The seizure of multiple passports and documents points to a possible larger network involved in financial crimes,” said senior inspector Umesh Patil of Kurar police station.
Police suspect that the accused carried out several transactions linked to Kuwait, which are being examined for possible hawala links.
“He appears to have systematically created false identities, travelled abroad and engaged in suspicious financial transactions. We are probing the hawala angle and trying to trace the larger network,” an अधिकारी said.
Khan has been booked under relevant sections related to forgery, cheating and illegal financial transactions. He was produced before a court and remanded in police custody till April 14. Further investigation is underway to trace financial links and possible accomplices.
Manish Kumar Pathak is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates substantial Expertise and Authority across the complex field of crime reporting, with a strong focus on law enforcement actions, fraud, and cyber security challenges facing the metropolitan region.
Expertise & Authority
Affiliation: Reports for the nationally recognized daily, The Indian Express, providing his content with high Trustworthiness.
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Cyber & Financial Crime: Extensive coverage of sophisticated scams, including cases involving high-value cyber fraud, stock market manipulation scams, and fraudsters using government figures to gain trust.
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Major Incidents & Public Safety: Covers significant incidents like building collapses, road accidents, and public safety issues such as theft at large public events.
Defence & Maritime: Also covers key updates regarding the Indian Navy, including the commissioning of new vessels and strategic defense announcements.
Manish Kumar Pathak's consistent focus on crime, fraud, and the workings of the Mumbai police system establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for critical news in Western India. ... Read More