Mumbai police bust prostitution racket in Goregaon, 1 held

The Social Service Branch of the Mumbai police on Sunday conducted a raid at a flat in Goregaon, arrested a woman, and rescued two others, including a minor, from a prostitution racket, officials said.

The police received a tip-off that a 35-year-old woman was running a prostitution racket inside a flat in a colony in Goregaon (West), officials said. “We then sent a team to the flat and conducted a raid. The woman who was running the racket was caught while two women (victims) were rescued,” a police officer said.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Juvenile Justice Act, following which the woman was placed under arrest, the police said.

“We are trying to ascertain the names and the number of women who were forced into prostitution by the arrested accused and further investigation is underway,” the officer added.