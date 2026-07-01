How gang claiming to be working for MTNL stole underground copper wires

Based on a tip off, a team led by acting senior inspector Vishal Raje conducted a raid and detained four accused persons who were carrying out digging work. (Image generated using AI)

The Mumbai Police Wednesday said it busted a gang that would allegedly operate at night claiming to be working on behalf of MTNL, have forged papers to show the same, come in Bolero pick up trucks and would flee with the underground network of copper wires.

The four arrested accused took the wire to a forested area in Navi Mumbai where it was burnt and the copper sold to big scrap dealers in Delhi for a handsome sum.

Police suspects that someone from within Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) tips off the gang that also has a person formerly associated with the telecom company which is on its last legs as mobiles have to a large extent replaced landlines.