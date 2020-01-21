Mumbai: Police bust fake call centre in Andheri, many Americans cheated by accused

A crime branch official said the owner of the call centre had prepared a script for his employees to pose as representatives of American pharmaceutical companies selling drugs to Americans. (Representational Image) A crime branch official said the owner of the call centre had prepared a script for his employees to pose as representatives of American pharmaceutical companies selling drugs to Americans. (Representational Image)

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch busted a fake call centre operating in Andheri East, wherein the employees were allegedly selling drugs used to “treat erectile dysfunction to American citizens”.

Officers said Unit 10 of the crime branch raided A A M Call Connect on Marol-Maroshi Road on January 17 and found 22 employees making calls on their computers to American nationals using Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP).

A crime branch official said the owner of the call centre had prepared a script for his employees to pose as representatives of American pharmaceutical companies selling drugs to Americans. Incidentally, the sale of these drugs is prohibited in India. The legitimate business of the call centre is making online sales of antibiotics and painkillers.

The official added that the call centre employees would convince American nationals to make payments for the drugs online and route the money to a bank account in India.

The crime branch is investigating how long the call centre has been operational and how many American nationals it has cheated in this manner. The police arrested the call centre’s owner and manager and booked them with cheating and impersonation.

