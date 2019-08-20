Mumbai: Police bust escort service racket, arrest hotel cashier

The Mumbai police crime branch on Monday busted an escort service ring and arrested a 29-year-old cashier of a hotel used to run the racket. Police are on the lookout for the main accused.

Advertising

Senior Inspector of crime branch (unit VII) Satish Taware said they received complaints about a phone number used to openly advertise escort services on social media platforms. They put up a dummy customer to book a “service” and finally busted the racket.

“The accused, who spoke to the dummy customer on the phone, is the kingpin of the racket. He promised to provide women and also volunteered to book a hotel room at Tunga village,” Taware said. The dummy customer was asked to pay Rs 4,000 for the service, he added.

When the customer reached the hotel, cashier Manoj Pujari told him a room had been booked. When the escorts arrived, a crime branch team, detained Pujari, who was later arrested. Pujari has identified the main accused as Sunil Yadav, who is on the run. Two women were also rescued.