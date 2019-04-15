Three held for ‘duping’ builder in Mumbai

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly duping a builder of Rs 1.21 crore in Mumbai. The accused have been identified as former bank employee Kashimira Kulkarni (56), Sandeep Shah (60) and Devendra Rao (50). Shah and Rao allegedly forged government documents to dupe Pravinbhai Malani, the complainant.

The police said Malani, who was looking to buy land, had contacted an agent, Shah, in 2011, who further introduced him to Kulkarni and Rao. They showed him a land at Pahadi village in Goregaon (West) and another at J P Nagar in Goregaon (East). “Rao claimed that the plots, worth Rs 5.61 crore, belonged to him. Malani paid them Rs 1.21 crore between 2011 and 2014,” said a police officer. The trio forged a high court order, charity commissioner’s order and stamp paper, on which a memorandum of understanding was signed.

“One of the plots belongs to a trust while the other one was owned by a private person,” said the officer.