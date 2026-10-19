FIR registered against three unidentified persons in Tiger Shroff firing case

Mumbai Police have registered a case against 3 unidentified shooters in the firing incident at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's residence

Written by: Mohamed Thaver
2 min readUpdated: Oct 19, 2026 10:00 AM IST
The bike that was allegedly used in the Tiger Shroff (left) firing case, at DN Nagar Police Station. (File; Express Photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)The bike that was allegedly used in the Tiger Shroff (left) firing case, at DN Nagar Police Station. (File; Express Photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)
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Mumbai Police have registered a case against three unidentified shooters in connection with the firing incident at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s residence around 7 pm on Sunday.

The case has been registered under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act.

Earlier, Mumbai Police formed 15 teams to trace three unidentified men who allegedly fired five rounds at actor Tiger Shroff’s car near Pushpa Narsee Park in Vile Parle on Sunday evening. Shroff escaped unhurt, while his driver Firdosh and a bystander, Umesh Chavan, sustained bullet injuries. Both were taken to separate hospitals and are out of danger, police said.

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Also Read | Tiger Shroff shot at in Mumbai: When the underworld turned its guns on Bollywood

Mumbai Police have recorded the statement of Firdosh, who sustained a gunshot wound to his left hand when unidentified men allegedly fired at the actor’s vehicle.

Both the Mumbai Police and the Mumbai Crime Branch are investigating the incident.

The assailants fled on a motorcycle, which they reportedly abandoned near Andheri railway station.

A social media post claiming responsibility on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang is also being examined, but police have not verified the claim or established any link thereof.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Mohamed Thaver
Mohamed Thaver

Mohamed Thaver is a highly specialized journalist with the Expertise and Authority required to report on complex law enforcement and legal issues. With a career dedicated to the crime beat for over a decade, his work provides readers with informed and trustworthy insights into Maharashtra's security and justice systems. Experience & Authority Core Focus: Has been exclusively covering the crime beat for over a decade, building deep, specialized knowledge in the field. Geographical Authority: Currently focuses heavily on law enforcement and policy in Maharashtra, providing authoritative coverage of the state's security apparatus. Key Beats: Law Enforcement: Reports on the operations of the Maharashtra Police and the Mumbai Crime Branch. Policy & Administration: Covers the Maharashtra Home Department, focusing on policy matters related to handling law and order and the evolution of the police force. Judiciary: Has significant past experience covering the courts, giving him a comprehensive understanding of the entire criminal justice process from investigation to verdict. Specialized Interest (Cyber & Forensics): Demonstrates Expertise in modern investigative techniques, with a keen focus on cyber crime and forensics, reporting on how these technologies assist complex crime investigations. Content Focus: His reports revolve around police probes, the evolution of the force, and state policy, ensuring his content is highly relevant and detailed. Credentials & Trustworthiness Mohamed Thaver’s long-standing specialization in the crime beat—combined with his focus on technological aspects like cyber crime and his direct coverage of major institutions like the Mumbai Crime Branch and the Maharashtra Home Department—underscores his Trustworthiness and status as an expert source for detailed and reliable journalism on law and order. He tweets @thaver_mohamed ... Read More

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