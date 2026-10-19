FIR registered against three unidentified persons in Tiger Shroff firing case

Mumbai Police have registered a case against three unidentified shooters in connection with the firing incident at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s residence around 7 pm on Sunday.

The case has been registered under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act.

Earlier, Mumbai Police formed 15 teams to trace three unidentified men who allegedly fired five rounds at actor Tiger Shroff’s car near Pushpa Narsee Park in Vile Parle on Sunday evening. Shroff escaped unhurt, while his driver Firdosh and a bystander, Umesh Chavan, sustained bullet injuries. Both were taken to separate hospitals and are out of danger, police said.