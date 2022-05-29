Mumbai police book BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for remarks on Prophet

The Mumbai police on Saturday registered an FIR against BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through remarks she made against Prophet Mohammed during a news debate, officers said. The Pydhonie police registered an FIR on charges of hurting religious feelings, promoting enmity and causing public mischief based on a complaint by Raza Academy.

The FIR was registered based on a statement by Irfan Shaikh, joint secretary of the Mumbai wing of Raza Academy. As per his statement, he received a link on WhatsApp pertaining to the debate on the Gyanvapi issue in which Sharma participated. He said he was hurt on seeing the comments made by Sharma on the Prophet and his wife.

Accordingly, he approached the Pydhonie police and gave a written complaint against Sharma and shared the link to the video of the debate, officers said. The local police registered an FIR under sections 295-A (acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and 505 (II) (statements conducive to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.

A police officer said the statements made by Sharma could lead to enmity between two religious groups which prompted them to register the FIR. The officer said they would seek Sharma’s explanation regarding the comments made by her and decide the further course of action.