Mumbai police begin issuing notices to people with record of stoking communal tension

Over the past few days, the Mumbai Police have started cracking down on “anti-social elements”, especially those with records of provoking communal violence in the past. Notices warning of externment, detention or fine have been issued to several persons under various sections of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), police said.

An officer said the number of notices issued will go up as all police stations have been asked to draw up lists of such people in their respective jurisdictions.

An IPS officer said that a meeting of the top brass of the Mumbai police took place on Wednesday where issues related to the use of loudspeakers at religious places were discussed in the backdrop of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray recently issuing an “ultimatum” demanding loudspeakers to be taken off mosques by May 3.

An officer said that as per police records, there are around 996 mosques in the city and nearly around the same number of temples. “These are the ones that have legal permission. We will start giving permissions to those religions structures where they (loudspeakers) will be used between 6 am and 10 pm. However, there are other issues like how many speakers should be allowed per structure that we are still discussing,” the officer said.

The officer added that police will not give any permission for use of loudspeakers in silent zones. “Nearly 30 per cent of the city falls under silent zones where permission will not be granted,” the officer said.

Asked about the threat to law and order, the officer said, “Majority of the people do not care about these issues. There will just be some anti-social elements who may be asked to provoke people. Hence, we have started issuing notices to these people under CrPC sections 144, 149 and 151 (which deal with public order),” the officer said.

He added, “We are clear that even if there is a small incident relating to creating communal issues, we are going to take very strict action. People indulging in spoiling the peace will have to face strict action.”

The officer said the police will also take action against those using loudspeakers illegally. Action against such persons will be taken under sections 33(w) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act, which includes a fine of Rs 12,000.