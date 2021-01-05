Mumbai Police avert suicide bid by 23-year-old man

The youth, Dyaneshwar Patil, tried ending his life around 8 pm on Sunday. (Representational)

After receiving an alert from Facebook, Mumbai Cyber Police, with the help Dhule Police, saved a 23-year-old man from ending his life. The Dhule-based youth was doing a Facebook Live while slitting his throat, said police. Facebook alerted Mumbai Cyber police, who alerted Dhule Police.

A police team rushed to the youth’s address, traced from his phone number, rescued him and rushed him to the hospital.

The youth, Dyaneshwar Patil, tried ending his life around 8 pm on Sunday. The video was spotted by Facebook’s Ireland headquarters. They reported the incident to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber) Rashmi Karandikar.

An officer said, “At 8.10pm, the Mumbai Cyber Cell received a call from the head office of Facebook in Ireland.”

Facebook officials also provided three mobile numbers of Patil, but the phones were switched off.

Karandikar’s teams managed to locate his address from his phone numbers, and informed Dhule Police.

“A team was then sent to his address before 9pm and they reached just in the nick of time. He had already slit his throat but was still alive,” the officer said, adding, “He is out of danger now”.