Mumbai Police asks people to stay within 2 km of homes, else vehicles to be seized

The Mumbai Police on Sunday said that it will seize all privately-owned vehicles that are found to have travelled beyond a 2-km radius from the houses of the owners for purposes other than going to office or availing medical services during emergencies.

However, those travelling in private vehicles but are involved in essential services have been exempted from the rule.

Since June 8, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai have increased from 50,085 to 75,539. The number of deaths have increased from 1,702 to 4,371.

As part of the guidelines issued by the police, only people who are headed to offices or facing a medical emergency, are allowed to travel in their private vehicles beyond a radius of 2-km from their houses. For other purposes, vehicles are not allowed to ply beyond the 2-km radius.

Also, curfew shall remain in place between 9 pm to 5 am and those vehicles still found roaming on the roads without any specific reason shall be impounded and heavy fines imposed. According to the guidelines, visit to markets, salons and beauty parlours should also be restricted within a radius of 2-km from the residence of the customers.

“Outdoor movement for the purpose of exercise is strictly restricted to open spaces within a radius of 2 km from places of residence,” the guidelines stated. The police also threatened to close down shops or markets that are found flouting social distancing norms.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Pranaya Ashok said, “I sincerely appeal to the residents to strictly adhere to the lockdown guidelines as issued by the state government. Movement for medical emergencies and essential activities are permitted. While moving outside, wearing face masks are compulsory.”

Following the new rules, Mumbai Police on Sunday seized 5,000 vehicles for plying without any specific reason. As many as 670 vehicles were impounded in south region, 698 vehicles in central region, 560 in eastern suburbs, 1,766 in western region and 1,306 in northern suburbs.

