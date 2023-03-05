scorecardresearch
Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Police arrests hoax caller from Pune

Four days after a man called up the Nagpur Police control room and claimed bombs had been planted at several places in Mumbai, including the residences of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and actors Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra, the Mumbai crime branch on Saturday arrested a 20-year-old man from Pune.

Four days after a man called up the Nagpur Police control room and claimed bombs had been planted at several places in Mumbai, including the residences of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and actors Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra, the Mumbai crime branch on Saturday arrested a 20-year-old man from Pune.

The accused, Rakesh Kadke, who is physically challenged, was arrested from the Lonikand area of Pune. The call turned out to be a hoax call after the police carried out searches.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 05-03-2023 at 03:34 IST
Students who attempted erroneous questions in English paper will get 6 marks, says state board

