Police arrests hoax caller from Pune

Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Four days after a man called up the Nagpur Police control room and claimed bombs had been planted at several places in Mumbai, including the residences of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and actors Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra, the Mumbai crime branch on Saturday arrested a 20-year-old man from Pune.
The accused, Rakesh Kadke, who is physically challenged, was arrested from the Lonikand area of Pune. The call turned out to be a hoax call after the police carried out searches.