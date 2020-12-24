Mumbai police arrests Assistant Dean for ‘taking Rs 50 lakh for MBBS admission’

A case was registered and on Wednesday, Verma was picked up from his at Doctor's quarters at Nair hospital in Mumbai Central and brought to the police station for inquiry.

Assistant dean of Sion Medical Hospital Rakesh Verma was arrested by the Mumbai police on Wednesday for allegedly duping a woman MBBS doctor of Rs 50 lakh under the pretext of facilitating a post-graduate seat in medicine.

The woman, Alisha Sheikh, who is from Madhya Pradesh, wanted an admission in Doctor in Medicine course at Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical college, for which she met the assistant dean in August, police said.

“Verma instead demanded Rs 50 lakh from the complainant,” said an investigator, adding that they have learnt that the complainant had transferred Rs 21.10 lakh to Verma’s account from her father’s account. But since Verma failed to facilitate her a seat in the MD course, the woman approached Sion police station and lodged a complaint, police said.

A case was registered and on Wednesday, Verma was picked up from his at Doctor’s quarters at Nair hospital in Mumbai Central and brought to the police station for inquiry.

“During the course of inquiry, we ascertained that he had taken Rs 50 lakh from the complainant, after which the assistant dean was arrested,” read the press note issued by the Mumbai police late on Wednesday.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said that the civic body had approached Mumbai police three months ago to initiate an inquiry against assistant dean Rakesh Verma.

“We had received a complaint that he was extorting money on the pretext of providing a medical seat to students. When the police could not find any evidence against him, we ordered indefinite suspension last month.”

Civic officials said an internal inquiry is underway against Verma.

Officials said that they suspect Verma may have taken money from several other aspiring medical students.

In another instance, the Sion police arrested four more persons for allegedly duping a 46-year-old Jharkhand-based business of Rs 30 lakh on the pretext of giving his daughter admission for MBBS at Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College.

Investigators recovered 14 mobile phones, 26 SIM cards of various companies, Sion and KEM’s fake hospital stamps, 30 debit cards and student lists from the accused, Madhav Yadav, Vinay Mishra, Siddiqui Azam Akbar and Rahul Singh. According to police, search is underway for more suspects.

