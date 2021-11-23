Mumbai Police arrest youth from Rajasthan for blackmailing Shiv Sena MLA

According to the police officials, Kudalkar agreed to help and subsequently, posing as a woman, Mev video called him which lasted for a few seconds.

The Cyber Cell unit of Mumbai Police Monday arrested a 28-year-old man from Rajasthan for allegedly making an obscene video of Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar and subsequently blackmailing him to pay money.

The arrested person was identified as Mausamdeen Mev from Sikari district in Rajasthan.

The police said on October 20, Mev pretended to be a woman who needed help and approached the MLA on October 20 through text messages.

According to the police officials, Kudalkar agreed to help and subsequently, posing as a woman, Mev video called him which lasted for a few seconds.

“Mev then made a morphed vulgar video of the MLA and sent it to him on WhatsApp. He went on to demand money from the MLA,” said an officer.

The sources in the department revealed that the MLA paid some amount initially but later, when Mev demanded more money, he approached Mumbai Police.

“We managed to reach Bharatpur and took him in custody with the help of local police,” said an officer.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rashmi Karandikar (cyber) said, “We have taken transit remand of the culprit. The team of police along with him should be here Wednesday and we will comment only after they are here.”