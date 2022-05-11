Mumbai police arrest UP constable for link to gang smuggling drugs worth Rs 1.69 cr

The Mumbai police recently arrested a constable from the Uttar Pradesh police force for allegedly being a part of a gang that smuggled ‘double tiger heroin’ worth Rs 1.67 crore and mephedrone (MD) drugs worth Rs 1.50 lakh into the city.

Police constable Amit Kumar Singh, 32, was posted at Hapur Police Line in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, and had been a part of the police force since 2011.

“Normal heroin drugs are found in powder form. This drug was found in a crystalized form. It’s very costly and it is not made in India. Efforts are being made to find out how it came to India,” a police official said.

On April 23, a detection team led by assistant police inspector Hasan Mulani caught drug peddlers Pramod Sharma, 38, and Ismail Khan, 32, on Jankalyan Nagar road in Malwani, Malad (West) and seized 335 grams of double tiger heroin worth Rs 1.67 crore and 10 grams of MD drugs worth Rs 1.50 lakh from them.

During questioning, they allegedly spilled the beans on their aides in UP. A special team from Malwani police station then went to UP to track down other accused and caught Singh on April 27, with help from the local police.

During questioning, Singh allegedly said he got the drugs from one Harmesh Kumar alias Manohar Singh, 30, who is a resident of Mainpuri district in Uttar Pradesh. The police arrested Kumar, who allegedly revealed he got the drugs from another accused, who is wanted in the case.