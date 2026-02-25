Mumbai Police arrest PSI on rape charge, suspend him

Tired of the alleged harassment, the woman last week submitted a written complaint at her local police station. (File photo)

Mumbai Police earlier this week arrested a police sub-inspector on charges of raping a woman and placed him under suspension. The officer, identified as PSI Rahul Bhosale, was attached to the Tardeo police station and is currently in judicial custody.

An officer said Bhosale was earlier posted at the Dharavi police station before being transferred to Tardeo.

“When he was attached to the Tardeo police station around 2021-22, he got introduced to a woman who had come to the police station for some work,” the officer said.

According to police, the accused allegedly developed a friendship with the woman over time and later maintained sexual relations with her.