Key accused arrested in NESCO drug overdose deaths

Two MBA students allegedly died due to an overdose of ecstasy pills at a techno concert organized at the NESCO Centre in Goregaon East on April 11. (File Photo)

The Mumbai police on Friday arrested the alleged kingpin of the drug network that provided ecstasy pills to the two MBA students who died of an overdose at “999999999 techno concert” at NESCO in Goregaon on April 11.

The accused, identified as Mahesh Hiro Khemlani alias Mark (44), had fled to Thailand soon after the incident and was arrested when he landed in the city on Friday morning. He is the 12th person to be arrested in the case. He was produced before the court and remanded to police custody till May 6.

An officer from Vanrai police station said, “We had issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him soon after the incident as we had information that he had fled to Thailand. As soon as he landed in the city on Friday morning, we were alerted by the airport authorities following which we took him into custody.”