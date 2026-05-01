Key accused arrested in NESCO drug overdose deaths

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The Mumbai police on Friday arrested the alleged kingpin of the drug network that provided ecstasy pills to the two MBA students who died of an overdose at “999999999 techno concert” at NESCO in Goregaon on April 11.
The accused, identified as Mahesh Hiro Khemlani alias Mark (44), had fled to Thailand soon after the incident and was arrested when he landed in the city on Friday morning. He is the 12th person to be arrested in the case. He was produced before the court and remanded to police custody till May 6.
An officer from Vanrai police station said, “We had issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him soon after the incident as we had information that he had fled to Thailand. As soon as he landed in the city on Friday morning, we were alerted by the airport authorities following which we took him into custody.”
Khemlani, who is a Hongkong resident, had been named as an accused after arrested accused Jiya Jacob, who resided with him in Mira Road, named him. It was Jacob’s bank account where money had been transferred by other arrested drug peddlers in the case, police said.
When Jacob was arrested, they found nearly Rs 40 to 50 lakhs in her account. When they questioned her about the source of the money, she could not provide satisfactory answers. Later she told the police that her payment scanner had been used by Khemlani to get money from peddlers whom he supplied narcotics. While the police had named him as an accused in the case, they found he had fled the country after which he went to Thailand.
“We suspect he has Thai nationality but resides mainly in Hongkong. We will interrogate him to find out the source from where he procured drugs and whether he smuggled it in from another country,” the officer said.
Two MBA students allegedly died due to an overdose of ecstasy pills at a techno concert organized at the NESCO Centre in Goregaon East on April 11.
After the incident, the police arrested those who supplied the ecstasy pills to the deceased including their friends and later tracked the backward linkages. Several drug peddlers were also arrested through whom drugs were procured and found that they had made payment to the account of Jiya following which they were placed under arrest.
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