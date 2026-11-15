Mumbai: Police arrest man with two pistols, cartridges; Tiger Shroff case link suspected

The Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 2 arrested Ganesh Landge for allegedly possessing two country-made pistols and 19 live cartridges. The police suspect that Landge may be linked to the firing incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff’s car and are investigating the same, officials said.
The police said a separate FIR has been registered against Landge at Antop Hill police station as they are yet to establish his link with arrested accused.
“He is a Thane based driver and we suspect he is linked with the Tiger Shroff firing case and his custody is needed to establish the link. All the accused were having conversation about the recent firing case before getting arrested, ” the police said.
The crime branch said, “We received a tip-off that a group of four men would arrive outside the gate of the Municipal Industrial Estate on K K Marg in Agripada with firearms and ammunition without valid licences. Acting on the information we laid a trap in the area in the presence of independent panch witnesses,” police said in court.
At around 12.35 am, the police team spotted the four suspects at the location. When officers attempted to apprehend them, the accused allegedly tried to overpower the police personnel and flee. The police used mild force and managed to catch Landge, while the remaining three escaped.
Firearms were recovered from the accused. “We recovered two country-made pistols and 19 live cartridges from Landge’s possession. The seized firearms were valued at approximately Rs 60,000, while the ammunition was estimated to be worth Rs 19,000,” the police said.
According to police, when questioned, Landge allegedly failed to produce a valid licence for possessing firearms and could not provide a satisfactory explanation about where he had procured them or whom he intended to hand them over to. He identified his three companions as Amar, Wasim and an unidentified person.
The police in court said that Landge has a past criminal offence and they are checking if he is linked to the Tiger Shroff firing case. The court granted police custody up to November 16.