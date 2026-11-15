Mumbai: Police arrest man with two pistols, cartridges; Tiger Shroff case link suspected

The Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 2 arrested Ganesh Landge for allegedly possessing two country-made pistols and 19 live cartridges. The police suspect that Landge may be linked to the firing incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff’s car and are investigating the same, officials said.

The police said a separate FIR has been registered against Landge at Antop Hill police station as they are yet to establish his link with arrested accused.

“He is a Thane based driver and we suspect he is linked with the Tiger Shroff firing case and his custody is needed to establish the link. All the accused were having conversation about the recent firing case before getting arrested, ” the police said.