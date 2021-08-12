Mumbai police arrest labourer for sexually assaulting 12-year-old stepdaughter

The Agripada police have arrested a 47-year-old labourer for allegedly sexually assaulting his 12-year-old stepdaughter. The police said that the incident took place in the wee hours of Monday and the accused was arrested by evening based on a complaint by the girl’s mother.

According to the police, the accused and his family lived on a footpath in Mumbai Central. “There were other families who stayed on the same footpath. A woman noticed the man inappropriately touching the victim and told her mother about it. She confronted her husband and he ran away,” said a police officer.

The mother then took her daughter to the police station and complained. The police traced the man at Kamathipura and arrested him. He has been booked under IPC section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and Pocso Act sections 10 and 12.