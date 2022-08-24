scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Mumbai police arrest Jharkhand men who killed friend over lottery money

The Mumbai police’s Crime Branch arrested two men for allegedly murdering their friend who won a lottery in Jharkhand. The two accused who demanded money from their friend were allegedly angered by his refusal to pay them and stabbed him to death before fleeing to Mumbai.

An officer from the Mumbai Crime Branch said they had received information from the Jharkhand Police about the two accused identified as Taufiq Ansari, 19, and Saqib Ahmed, 21.

The Jharkhand Police said Ansari and Ahmed were captured on a CCTV camera killing their friend Javed who refused to give them money. Javed’s family said he had recently won a lottery of Rs 1.80 lakh due to which the accused may have been demanding money from him.

Ahmed has eight cases registered against him including that of attacking a policeman, according to the police.

The Jharkhand Police received a tip-off that Ansari and Ahmed had fled to Mumbai and were living at a friend’s place. Initially, the police managed to arrest Ansari from Dadar based on information.

During Ansari’s interrogation, they found out about the second accused and eventually arrested him as well. The accused were then handed over to the Jharkhand Police.

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 10:13:45 am
