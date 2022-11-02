Mumbai police arrest housekeeping manager from Bihar for stealing valuables worth Rs 46 lakh

The Mumbai police have arrested from Bihar a man for allegedly stealing Rs 46.83 lakh’s worth of gold, silver, cash and other valuables from an architect for whom he had worked for 12 years. All the missing items, stolen over two years, were recovered, police said.

The accused, Shrikant Yadav (34), had been working as the housekeeping manager at the architect’s office as well as at his home in the Mahavir Nagar area of Kandivali (west). The architect told the police that earlier this year they lost the keys to a cupboard and that his wife had told Yadav to make a new key. On October 24, the architect called Yadav for some work but he said he had gone on a long Diwali vacation.

In the same evening, police said, the architect’s wife checked the cupboard and was shocked to see that gold, silver and diamond jewellery and cash collectively worth Rs 41.50 lakh were missing. They approached the Kandivali police and an FIR was registered on October 27.

DCP Vishal Thakur said, “We realized that the accused used a duplicate key to steal the valuables from the cupboard. We sent a team to Bihar and nabbed him within 24 hours with the help of local police in Bihar.”

Deepshika Ware, inspector (crime), said, “We got his custody after producing him in a court and recovered stolen valuables worth Rs 46.83 lakh from him. After the recovery the family realised that more valuables were lost from their home.”