Mumbai police arrest homeless men for stealing motorcycles, selling them in Aurangabad, Buldhana

The Mumbai police have traced and arrested two homeless men from Dadar for stealing motorcycles in Kandivali and selling them in the state’s Aurangabad and Buldhaha districts, said officials Wednesday. The police said they have recovered nine stolen motorcycles during their investigations.

The accused have been identified as Babasaheb Kharat, 20, and Shankar Magre, 26. The police said the men lived on the pavement next to Swami Narayan Temple in Dadar (East) and hailed from Jalgaon.

The police said they were investigating a case where a motorcycle was stolen in the afternoon from a service road next to the Western Express highway near the Saidham temple in Kandivali (East) on July 2.

During their investigations, they checked CCTV cameras on the stretch and zeroed down on the two accused. Based on a tip-off from their informers both men were nabbed.

The police said they sold the stolen motorcycles in the Paithan town of Aurangabad and Deulgaon Raja city in Buldhana. Seven more stolen motorcycles were also recovered from them, they added.