Mumbai Police arrest man over alleged links to Jaish-e-Mohammed

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Mahim Police have arrested Mohammad Hasan Abu Sarmad Akhtar, 33, over alleged links to Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).
He was arrested from Mumbai’s Mahim area on October 22 and produced before a court on Friday, which remanded him in police custody.
According to police, Akhtar was active on social media, allegedly promoting the banned organisation through inflammatory posts and audio clips featuring JeM chief Masood Azhar.
A native of Bihar, he has reportedly been living in Mumbai for around a decade, selling perfumes near Baba Falooda in Mahim and working as a Rapido driver.
This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.