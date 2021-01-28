Mumbai police arrest driver, nephew for kidnapping 10-year-old twins

The accused told us that his daughter was getting married for which he needed the money.

A DRIVER and his nephew were arrested by the Mumbai police for allegedly kidnapping 10-year-old twins in order to get money for his daughter’s wedding. The duo was produced before the court and remanded in police custody till February 1.

An officer from DN Nagar police station where the case was lodged said that on Monday around 6.30 am, the 10-year-old twins of a businessman involved in building construction, were driven to their tennis practice in their Fortuner car by the driver. On their way back, a person stopped their car and held the driver at knife-point. He asked the driver to drive towards the a showroom in Andheri (west).

The accused then gave some pills to the two boys and forced them to eat it and tied their hands, police said. He then asked the driver to halt near a school bus parked nearby where he tied one of the boys with a piece of cloth. Later he asked the driver to go to Juhu PVR and park the car there.

The driver told the police at that point six persons on three bikes then reached the spot, beat up the driver and threatened him to not tell anyone about the kidnapping. The driver told the police that he managed to escape and then came to the DN Nagar police station where he told the police about the incident. In the meantime, the boy’s mother had already received a call where she was asked to pay Rs 1 crore as ransom.

A police team along with the driver rushed to the school bus and rescued the first boy who had been tied up there with a cloth. By the time the police reached Juhu PVR where the car was parked, the other boy had managed to rescue himself and with the help of staff at the showroom had managed to contact his parents.

The police registered a case of kidnapping and started questioning the driver. “The driver kept changing the version of events and after questioning him for nearly 18 hours confessed to his role in the kidnapping,” an officer said. He added that the other person involved in the kidnapping who had held them at knife point was actually his nephew. The nephew too was later arrested.

The accused told us that his daughter was getting married for which he needed the money.