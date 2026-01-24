Mumbai police arrest actor Kamaal R Khan in shooting case

The Mumbai police arrested actor Kamaal R Khan, popularly known as KRK, early on Saturday morning in connection with an incident where two bullets were fired at a residential building in Lokhandwala, Andheri, last Sunday.

“He has been arrested under the Arms Act, and an investigation is on to find out the reason behind the firing,” Dikshit Gedam, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 9), said, confirming the development. He was arrested on charges of attempt to culpable homicide and committing an act endangering personal safety of others in addition to sections of the Arms Act.

The incident took place at Nalanda building in Andheri (West) on January 18. Writer-director Neeraj Kumar Mishra and model Prateek Baid, who stay on the second and fourth floors of the building, respectively, told the police they had heard a sound that was like someone shooting a gun and later found a ‘bullet’ inside their house.