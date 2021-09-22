Mumbai: Police arrest accused in BMC employee’s murder case

The Deonar police have solved a murder case of a BMC employee, whose body had been locked at his residence and was found on Tuesday night. The police arrested his friend for the murder over a petty fight, which started at the residence of Khandu Daibhate, the deceased, when the duo were consuming alcohol.

The accused Mukhtar Khan alias lala was arrested by the police and has been remanded in police custody.

An officer said that on Tuesday night, the police received a call about a person whose body was found with injury marks on his forehead at his Govandi residence. The family members of the deceased said that the door had been locked from the outside and they had to break it open. The mobile phone of the deceased was also missing.

The zonal deputy commissioner formed several teams to investigate the matter. The area around Dahibhate’s residence did not have CCTV cameras and the family was clueless about who would want to murder him. The police, however, found that he was last ween with his friend Khan and the duo were consuming alcohol at his residence.

Deonar senior inspector S Agawane said that Khan could not be located at his residence making it further suspicious. The police team eventually managed to track down Khan and questioned him. Agawane said that Khan confessed to the murder and also told them where he had disposed off the mobile phone of the deceased.

Agawane said that the duo were intoxicated and started having an argument over a petty issue when in a fit of rage, Khan hit him on the head with a chopper. Realising he was dead from the blow, Khan fled with the deceased’s mobile phone and locked the door from the outside. Khan is currently unemployed, the officer added.

“Without having single clue, we managed to solve the case within 10 hours from the murder,” Agawane added.