Mumbai: Police arrest 7 men including fake Angadias who fled with Rs 2 crore

The Mumbai Police arrested a gang of seven men including bogus Angadias who took Rs 2 crore from a complainant on the pretext of sending it to Assam but fled with the money. The police have managed to recover Rs 49.60 lakh from the gang so far. The Angadias are like courier service providers who transport precious items including cash for a fee.

The 70-year-old complainant is a resident of Andheri (east). On 4 February, the complainant, who wanted to send Rs 2 crore to Assam contacted Angadias through people known to him. Three men – Iqbal Shaikh, Nisar Ahmed and Yashwant Singh – told the complainant to contact Angadia Madhumadan alias Murli, Amol Kamble and Rupendrasingh who ran an Angadia office on Daftary Road in Malad (east).

But the angadias did not transfer the money and instead fled with it following which the complainant approached the Dindoshi police station. An FIR was registered by police for cheating, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy under IPC sections.

“Two special teams were formed to nab them. During investigations we found out that the accused were using bogus names. They also impersonated as Angadias and opened a bogus office. So, it was a challenging task to nab them,” said Somnath Gharge, DCP, zone 12.

“Our officers API Chandrakant Gharge and PSI Kanherkar based on technical evidence and information from their informers nabbed the seven accused from different locations. So far we recovered Rs 49.60 lakh from them,” said Jeevan Kharat, senior inspector of Dindoshi police station.

The main accused, Murli Kalburgi, was arrested from Bengaluru, Amol Kamble from Dharavi, Rupinder Arora from Goa, Nisar Ahmed from Taloja, Iqbal Shaikh from Dongri, Durga Chodnekar from Kalyan and Yashwant Singh from Ambivali.