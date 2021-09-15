Mumbai: Police arrest 5 for refilling gas cylinders without permission at Govandi

The Mumbai Police crime branch on Wednesday arrested five persons from the Shivaji Nagar area in the city’s eastern suburbs for allegedly refilling gas cylinders without permission in the densely populated area. The police said that the activity is fraught with the risk of explosion and despite knowing this, the accused were conducting it without permission.

An officer said that based on a tip-off, a team from Unit 6 of the Mumbai crime branch conducted a raid at a workshop located at Shivaji Nagar in Govandi. The police team found that five persons were changing regulators and filling gas from larger Bharat Gas cylinders to smaller ones without the necessary permission to do the same.

The police have seized 14 Bharatgas cylinders, 105 smaller filled cylinders and 541 empty cylinders from the spot.

“The material which they are dealing with is highly combustible and inflammable. One small accident could lead to a major explosion thereby putting at risk the lives of those living in the densely populated area,” the officer said.

The accused were booked under IPC sections related to putting the lives of the public at risk.