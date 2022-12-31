scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 30, 2022

Mumbai Police arrest 29 in ‘all out operation’ ahead of New Year’s Eve

A combing operation was conducted at 223 places in which 1,471 people with criminal backgrounds were examined and action was taken against 271, police said.

In addition to this, a total of 131 non-bailable warrants were issued against people following which they were placed under arrest. (Representational/File)
Listen to this article
Mumbai Police arrest 29 in ‘all out operation’ ahead of New Year’s Eve
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

AHEAD OF New Year’s Eve, the Mumbai Police conducted an “all-out operation” across the city on Friday and arrested 29 people for various offences. All senior officers were present on the ground for the drive, which was conducted between 11 pm on Thursday and 3 am on Friday.

A combing operation was conducted at 223 places in which 1,471 people with criminal backgrounds were examined and action was taken against 271, police said. In addition to this, a total of 131 non-bailable warrants were issued against people following which they were placed under arrest.

Checks were conducted at 178 places across the city during which 8,690 two-wheelers and four-wheelers were examined and action was taken against 2,300 vehicles under the Motor Vehicles Act.

More from Mumbai

An official said, “Around 60 people were penalised for drink-driving in the city during the operation. As a precautionary measure, a total of 555 sensitive places in the city were checked by the police.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Mark of Respect
Delhi Confidential: Mark of Respect
UPSC Key- December 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Remote Electronic Votin...
UPSC Key- December 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Remote Electronic Votin...
Italy to Israel: How 2022 has been the year of right-wing politics
Italy to Israel: How 2022 has been the year of right-wing politics
Delhi Confidential | India On Post: Serbia releases stamp to mark nation&...
Delhi Confidential | India On Post: Serbia releases stamp to mark nation&...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 31-12-2022 at 05:15 IST
Next Story

CAG report slams Maharashtra govt over six irrigation projects

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close