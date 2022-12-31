Mumbai Police arrest 29 in ‘all out operation’ ahead of New Year’s Eve

AHEAD OF New Year’s Eve, the Mumbai Police conducted an “all-out operation” across the city on Friday and arrested 29 people for various offences. All senior officers were present on the ground for the drive, which was conducted between 11 pm on Thursday and 3 am on Friday.

A combing operation was conducted at 223 places in which 1,471 people with criminal backgrounds were examined and action was taken against 271, police said. In addition to this, a total of 131 non-bailable warrants were issued against people following which they were placed under arrest.

Checks were conducted at 178 places across the city during which 8,690 two-wheelers and four-wheelers were examined and action was taken against 2,300 vehicles under the Motor Vehicles Act.

An official said, “Around 60 people were penalised for drink-driving in the city during the operation. As a precautionary measure, a total of 555 sensitive places in the city were checked by the police.”