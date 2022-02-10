Mumbai Police arrest 24-year-old from Bhopal for death threat, lewd remarks against journalist

The Mumbai Police traced to Bhopal and Thursday arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly passing lewd comments and giving death threats to a journalist and author on social media.

The threats made by the accused are among the 26,000-odd abusive comments received by the woman.

Rashmi Karandikar, DCP (cyber), confirmed the development, adding they are on the look-out for more accused in the case.

According to the Mumbai Crime Branch cyber cell, the accused Siddharth Shrivastav, 24, is from Bhopal. He is a college drop-out and has a private job. The accused was produced before a magistrate court in Bandra where the police tried to seek his custody, but he was remanded in judicial custody.

Shrivastav has an account on Instagram named “Thomas Shelby, fu****g peaky blinder”, which is the name of the protagonist from the popular TV series Peaky Blinders.

Recently, Shrivastav had threatened the journalist over her reportage, saying this was her “last warning” and she “must take it seriously”. He gave her a death threat and also made sexually explicit comments against her. The cyber police said they are checking if he is part of some group or party and had harassed the journalist on someone’s instructions.

On January 28, the journalist had registered an FIR with the Mumbai Crime Branch’s cyber police station against unknown trolls who gave her rape and death threats on microblogging site Twitter. Several people came out in support of her on social media.

The journalist told the cyber police that over 20,000 abusive tweets have been posted on her Twitter handle and other social media profiles, which include rape and death threats, by people who do not agree with her opinions. The unknown trolls also made fake social media profiles in her name and posted obscene messages.

The FIR was lodged under sections 354(a) (sexual harassment), 506(2) (death threats), 509(intentional insult with word or act or gesture to insult modesty), 500 (defamation) of the IPC, read with 66C (impersonating using computer resource) and 67 (transmitting obscene content in electronic form) of the IT Act.