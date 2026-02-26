Mumbai police arrest 2 after viral video shows rat poison being applied to fruits

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Mumbai police arrested two fruit vendors in Malad on Wednesday after they were allegedly caught applying rat poison on fruits before sale. In light of the incident, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also launched an inspection drive to check raw items like vegetables sold in the market.
The accused have been identified as Manoj Sangamlal Kesarwani, 42, and Rahul Sadanlal Kesarwani, 25, who are both residents of Malad West’s Rajanpada area. Following the arrest, the two were produced before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Borivali.
The incident came to light after a video capturing the vendors with a packet of Ratol went viral on the social media platform X.
“Irresponsibility of a non-local fruit seller in Malad reaches its peak! By applying cream like Ratol on fruits, directly playing with the lives of Mumbaikars. Using poisonous substances like Ratol can cause vomiting, stomach pain, poisoning, liver damage, and risk to life. Action must be taken against the seller,” read the post by X user @jabbarsmns, with a video which showed Ratol applied in patches across the fruit stall. While the fruit vendors alleged that the chemicals were applied to prevent rats from eating the fruits at night, the video raised concern over the substance’s impact on health.
The video was widely circulated across WhatsApp groups, following which a local party functionary, Kunal Salunkhe, raised a complaint with the Malad police on Wednesday night.
Thereafter, the police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the duo under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and took them into custody. The police have also seized a bottle of the substance from the location.
Meanwhile, BMC, through its P/North ward office, removed the stall, situated along the New Link Road in Malad, early on Wednesday morning.
Speaking to the media, a senior BMC official said, “We have received the complaint and have forwarded it to the police department. In the meantime, our local market authorities are also carrying out a ground survey to inspect the raw items, goods sold by vegetable sellers and fruit sellers.”
