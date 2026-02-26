Mumbai police arrest 2 after viral video shows rat poison being applied to fruits

The incident came to light after a video capturing the vendors with a packet of Ratol went viral on the social media platform X. (Source: X/@jabbarsmns)

The Mumbai police arrested two fruit vendors in Malad on Wednesday after they were allegedly caught applying rat poison on fruits before sale. In light of the incident, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also launched an inspection drive to check raw items like vegetables sold in the market.

The accused have been identified as Manoj Sangamlal Kesarwani, 42, and Rahul Sadanlal Kesarwani, 25, who are both residents of Malad West’s Rajanpada area. Following the arrest, the two were produced before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Borivali.

The incident came to light after a video capturing the vendors with a packet of Ratol went viral on the social media platform X.