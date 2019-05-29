Man poses as anti-corruption officer in Mumbai, tries to stop traffic cops from towing vehicle; arrested

A man claiming to be the deputy director of the Anti-Corruption and Anti-Crime Wing of India was arrested last week for allegedly threatening traffic police officials.

The accused, Bhimbahadur Singh (42), had allegedly parked his scooter on the pavement outside Galleria shopping centre in Powai during the weekend. When traffic police officials began to tow his vehicle away as it was parked illegally, Singh reportedly flashed an ID card, with ‘Anti Corruption’ written on it, at the constables and ordered them to stop.

“The accused claimed to be a police official and ordered the traffic constable to release his vehicle. But our men did not budge and asked him to collect his scooter from the traffic police station after paying the fine,” Vinayak Vast, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic), eastern suburbs, said. Singh, however, allegedly continued to abuse the policemen for towing his scooter away.

Later in the day, Singh went to the Saki Naka traffic division to lodge a complaint with the senior inspector in the matter. When Singh claimed to be a police official, Vast said, he was asked to produce his identification. Upon examining his plastic ID card, which had the Government of India’s emblem printed on it, the senior inspector found that it was fake.

Singh reportedly claimed that it had been issued to him by the Prime Minister’s Office. Vast said that Singh was handed over to the custody of the Powai police station and booked for obstructing the traffic policemen from carrying out their duties and impersonation under the Indian Penal Code.