Mumbai police announce traffic diversions in Mahim

The Mumbai traffic police have closed the Balmiya Lane in Mahim for vehicular movement and prohibited parking in the area from 7 am Wednesday to December 18 midnight on account of the Makhdoom Shah Baba Dargah Urs.

A notification issued by the traffic police says that a large number of devotees are expected to visit the Mahim dargah during the period.

“Balmiya lane situated just along dargah road where vendors put their stall at both side and devotees do crowed there to purchase things from them and thereby creating obstacle to the vehicular traffic on the said road,” reads the order issued by deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Raj Tilak Roushan.

According to the notification, north-bound traffic should take right turn from Kapad Bazar and proceed through L J Road and after 1.30 pm, may take Cadel Road. South-bound traffic should use L J Road and between 7 am and 1.30 pm use Cadel Road.