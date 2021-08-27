In largest haul since pandemic began, 1.3kg cocaine land in Mumbai Police net, one held

In Mumbai Police’s one of the largest seizures in the last one year, the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) seized 1.3kg cocaine worth nearly Rs four crore in the international market.

In the last one-and-a-half-year, supply of cocaine had been reduced due to restrictions on airlines in the wake of the pandemic. This had led to an increased demand for mephedrone, a cheaper substitute of cocaine.

DCP (ANC) Datta Nalawade said based on a tip-off, they apprehended a Nigerian national from Khar. Upon searching him, they found a bag containing some white powder, which on further testing, turned out to be cocaine.

The accused, Innocent Lawrence Dada (33), residing near Palm Beach Road in Navi Mumbai, during his interrogation said he had procured the contraband from another Nigerian national.

The officer said the accused supplied cocaine to a rich clientele, including those linked to the film industry, in the western suburbs. “Due to a reduction in supply, there has been high demand for cocaine since last year,” the officer said.

In another case, the Azad Maidan unit of ANC arrested another accused for allegedly selling charas worth Rs 16 lakh. On Tuesday, the ANC had arrested Ashraf Sayyad (30) from Goregaon (west) with 504 gram charas worth Rs 10.08 lakh. During interrogation, he told the police that he had procured it from Mohammad Shaikh.

Accordingly, the police laid a trap and arrested Shaikh and found 810 gram of charas worth Rs 16 lakh from him. “The charas was sourced from Bihar where it may have been smuggled in from Nepal. It is suspected to be a part of an international gang selling charas,” the officer said.