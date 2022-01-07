Bulli Bai: Mumbai Police also reached Assam to arrest Bishnoi but was late by an hour

A senior IPS officer from the Mumbai Police Crime Branch confirmed that a team from Mumbai had also reached Assam on Thursday morning to arrest the mastermind in the Bulli Bai app case, Neeraj Bishnoi, but they soon realised that the main accused is already in the custody of the Delhi Police.

“We were less then an hour behind Delhi Police,” said the officer.

Sources in the department said that it was Bishnoi who was using the Twitter account handle @giyu44, through which he had confessed to the crime on a public platform on Wednesday and went on to threaten the Mumbai Police to stop targeting innocents or there will be Bulli Bai 2.0.

“We had managed to trace him through the technical investigation that we had done after he tweeted on Wednesday, in which he challenged us. We also had some more details on him, which we got to know after arresting three persons from Bengaluru and Uttarakhand but the Delhi Police reached his house before us,” said the IPS officer.

The officers in Mumbai further revealed that while he was posting the pictures of the women on the application, Bishnoi was also handling few other Twitter accounts to promote the content of the app.

Meanwhile, a dentist from Palghar was called to the BKC cyber police station in Mumbai for questioning and was allowed to go as his role was not identified in the crime. “We came to know that he was in touch with some of the accused arrested in the case due to which there was a strong suspicion that he could be involved. However, as we could not find anything against him, he was allowed to go,” said an officer.