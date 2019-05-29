Mumbai: Two actors ‘dressed as terrorists’ booked, film crew members also detained

Just acting the part could sometimes get you into trouble. The Palghar police has detained and booked two actors for allegedly “dressing as terrorists” and disobeying orders of public servants in Manikpur. Two others, members of the film crew unit, have also been detained and booked under the same charges.

The police said that on Monday evening, Anil Mahajan, a watchman at Bharat Bank in Vasai’s Panchavati, informed the police control room (PCR) about a man dressed conspicuously and possibly carrying a weapon.

“The man was reported to have a long beard and had covered his face with a cloth. He also had a gun magazine stashed in his pocket and in front of his stomach,” said an officer from Manikpur police, where the case has been registered.

The PCR immediately dispatched a patrolling team and started scanning the area using CCTV cameras. “A suspicious man was seen boarding a private bus. We managed to track the bus to Nalasopara,” a senior officer said.

However, when the bus was asked to stop, it initially did not. When it eventually did, instead of finding any conspicuous person, the police found a Hindi film shooting crew, setting up their equipment.

“We found 20 to 25 men dressed in long beard, face masks and carrying objects that looked like weapons. Upon investigation, we were told that they had taken permission from the Nalasopara police for the shoot,” the officer said.

However, Balaram Jinwal (23), Arbaz Khan (20), Himalay Patil (27) and Dattaram Lad (38) were detained from the site and taken to Manikpur, where the watchman identified Jinwal as the man he had seen.

“Jinwal and Khan were dressed as terrorists. Patil had obtained all the approvals for the shoot and Lad was the unit manager. They have been booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC,” said an officer from Manikpur police.

“While they were not doing anything unlawful, they refused to stop for the watchman and later for the patrolling policemen, which caused suspicion. Hence, they have been booked,” the officer added.

When contacted, Patil said, “It was a misunderstanding. I had a crew of over 300 people and we were shooting a sequence for a Hindi movie. However, some of the crew, in their get-up, went to Vasai to have food. Someone raised an alarm, stating that terrorists have come to Vasai. This was nothing serious.”

The police, however, felicitated the watchman and were seen thumping their own backs. “Several people must have seen the men but only Mahajan, who has worked in the paramilitary forces in Jammu and Kashmir, raised an alarm. We have felicitated him for helping the police. It was because of quick networking and action that we managed to identify what had happened actually,” said an officer from Palghar police.