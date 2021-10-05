Mumbai: Police academy ground in Ghatkopar to become a multipurpose sports arena

The Government Railway Police (GRP), Mumbai, is planning to turn their police academy ground at the staff headquarters in Ghatkopar into a multipurpose sports arena.

An international-level football stadium, a synthetic track with separate areas for javelin, shot put and long jump and a swimming pool will be built on the 35 acres of ground which is generally used for police training and recruitment.

The aim of the project is to promote high level sporting activities and create awareness on good physical health on its premises.

“All sports courts are proposed as per Sports Authority of India (SAI) standard and the proposed activities will be beneficial for the end-user. As per the design, a 400 m synthetic track having IAAF standard and a FIFA-approved 110 m X 64 m football ground with artificial turf are proposed,” said an official.

Mumbai Railway Police has invited Request For Proposal (RFP) from reputable, competent and professional contractors for the development of multipurpose sports ground.

The cost of the project is estimated at Rs 8.5 crore.

The GRP is also planning to start a petrol pump on its land on Eastern Express Highway near Ghatkopar along with Bharat Petroleum. The petrol pump will help generate revenue for the department.