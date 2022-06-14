Mumbai: Traffic restrictions in Bandra and BKC ahead of PM Modi’s visit

Vehicular restrictions have been imposed in Bandra (West) and Bandra Kurla Complex in Bandra (East) regions of Mumbai as part of Prime Minister Narendra’s Modi visit to the city Tuesday. The Prime Minister will be attending Samachar Dwishatabdi programme at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) that comes under BKC traffic division limits and his convoy will pass through Bandra (west) as well as Bandra (east).

“The left turn taken from Bandra-Worli sea link to go towards Lilavati hospital in Bandra (West) has been shut and traffic will be diverted from Reclamation Point and through KC Marg to move towards Lilavati Hospital in Bandra (West). The restrictions will be in place from 2 pm to 6 pm, said Mumbai Traffic police.

In Bandra (East), the vehicles moving through BKC Connector, MCA Ground, Close Gate No. 3, ONGC building Chowk will not be allowed entry towards roads leading to the Jio World Centre, American Consulate, Trident Hotel. The roads from Kurla Razzak Junction, MTNL junction, Platina junction and Trident junction that head to Jio World Centre and BKC connector will remain shut. The traffic restrictions will be in place from 4 pm to 8 pm.

The traffic police have provided an alternative route and have asked motorists to take the road through MCA close gate no 3, ONGC building Chowk, Trident Hotel, Sofitel, American Consulate and take right turn from ONGC building and proceed through Videsh Bhavan, Ambani school parking and Tata communication building, MTNL junction towards Kurla.

Vehicles moving through MCA close gate no 3, ONGC building Chowk, through American Consulate towards the Jio World Centre shall take a right turn from the American school and proceed towards Trident and Sofitel hotel, officers said.

Vehicles moving from Kurla Razzak junction, MTNL, Platina junction, Signature Sunteck and through Jio World Centre towards BKC connector are allowed to take a right turn at American school, Ambani school parking, and take the left turn from ONGC building to proceed towards BKC Connector bridge and NSC junction.