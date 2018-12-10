Mumbai: Plywood stack collapses, two dead in Andheri godown

Two workers at a plywood and marble godown in Andheri died after a stack of plywood fell on them on Sunday evening. Three others were injured, police said.

According to Andheri police, the incident occurred around 6 pm at the Shah Industrial Estate on Veera Desai Road near Yashraj Film studios. “Five men were working in the godown when the incident occurred. It seems the ramp they were using to unload the plywood stacks slipped and the stacks fell on the men. Two men, aged 25 and 30, were trapped under it,” a fire official said.

Two bodies were retrieved. The men were declared dead on arrival at Cooper Hospital. “They have been identified as Suraj and Maqbool. They were residents of Andheri,” a police officer said.

The BMC’s K-West Ward office said an inspection would be conducted on Monday to verify if the godown had all necessary permissions to operate. Assistant Municipal Commissioner Prashant Gaikwad said the structure was intact but a large stack of plywood sheets collapsed, trapping the workers.

The injured workers are Narad Shahani (21), Mohammad Tasilum (24) and Maheshkumar Gupta (32).