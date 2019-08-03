Mumbai: Plea in HC to convert elevated Metro 4 line into underground corridor

A Thane-based NGO has approached the Bombay High Court to convert the elevated Metro 4 corridor, passing from Wadala to Kasarvadavali in Thane, into an underground one.

The petition, moved by NGO Thane Nagrik Pratishtan and activist Rohit Joshi, seeks to revoke the implementation of the proposed elevated Metro 4 line by directing the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and the state to instead plan an underground line with a viable alignment.

A bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice N M Jamdar on Friday issued notice to the MMRDA, the Thane Municipal Corporation, the state government and others, seeking their response on the matter.

Senior Counsel Gayarti Singh, appearing for the petitioners, told the court that as per the Detailed Project Report, the Metro 4 line would pass through densely populated residential and commercial areas, which would be located at a distance of less than 20 m from the elevated line. The congestion in these areas is bound to increase with the redevelopment of old buildings along this corridor, she said.

The petition added that the eastern highway within Thane limits and Ghodbunder Road with multiple flyovers, skywalks and various high-rises, have made the area heavily congested. This is compounded by the arterial roads witnessing heavy container traffic throughout the day and the year.

Due to this project, school buses and utility vehicles will have their mobility restricted and thousands of trees will be felled, the petition said. ens