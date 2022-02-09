Mumbai-Bhuj plane takes off without engine panel, probe ordered

A panel of an Alliance Air ATR 72-600 aircraft’s engine fell off after take-off at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday morning and was retrieved by the staff on the runway, said officials.

The flight, however, landed safely at its destination, Bhuj in Gujarat, added officials. As many as 70 people, including four crew members and one aircraft maintenance engineer, were on board.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is conducting an inquiry into the matter. Director General (DG) of Civil Aviation Arun Kumar told the Indian Express Mumbai Air Traffic Control (ATC) reported that an engine cowling was found on the side of the runway and it was from an ATR aircraft with call sign VT-RKJ operating on the Mumbai-Bhuj sector.

Soon after the incident, Deputy DG of Civil Aviation D K Das informed Kumar about it.

The separation of engine cowling may have been due to an aerodynamic effect leading to marginal aircraft performance deterioration. Engine components exposed to airflow may be impacted.