Mumbai plane crash: Weather was bad, pilot didn’t want to fly, says co-pilot’s husband

It was the finger ring and the bracelet with which co-pilot Marya Zuberi’s husband, Prabhat Kathuria, had identified her in the morgue. With his 15-year-old daughter, Kathuria had been waiting for over three hours at the municipal Rajawadi Hospital at Ghatkopar in suburban Mumbai on Thursday evening. While leaving, Kathuria said both Zuberi and pilot P S Rajput had assessed that the weather was too rough for a test sortie. “She told me in the morning that the test flight may be cancelled. The weather was rough, and the pilot was against flying,” Kathuria, a lawyer, said, and also asked for an inquiry into the incident.

Despite concerns of the pilot and co-pilot, UY Aviation conducted the first post-maintenance test flight of the aircraft, alleged families of both the pilots. “After the accident, the company officials have become unreachable,” Kathuria said. Colleagues of both Rajput and Zuberi said that they were very experienced pilots.

Zuberi, 47, was a native of Allahabad and had completed another test flight only a few days ago. She started her career as a pilot in 2000. Zuberi and Kathuria had a love marriage in 2002 and the couple lived in the Mira Road area with their daughter. Zuberi had previously worked with AAA Aviation and had joined UY Aviation a month ago.

“I used to tell her to avoid taking test flights. These are aircraft that are repaired and require testing to ensure they are operating well,” Kathuria said.

The sortie was scheduled to last for an hour and 45 minutes. When Zuberi’s phone remained out of reach even longer, Kathuria began to worry.

Zuberi had over 1,000 hours of flying experience. “She had flown through rough weather several times before,” said friend Tushar Thakkar.

The family was informed that the pilots had saved several lives by avoiding a school nearby. They aimed for the compound of an under-construction building instead. “It is the company’s fault that they insisted on flying the plane. It should not have been scheduled today,” Kathuria said.

Zuberi last spoke to her husband around 9 am, when she had told him that the test flight was likely to be put off.

Rajput, 49, had 20 years of flying experience. “The weather was bad and so he didn’t want to fly. He was an experienced pilot and knew it was not apt to fly today,” said his brother-in-law Kulwinder Chauhan, a Kandivali resident. Rajput’s immediate family resides in New Delhi’s Dwarka. Chauhan identified the body by sending a photograph of his “kada” to the family in Delhi.

Rajput is survived by his wife, 18-year-old son and a married daughter. He had arrived in Mumbai from Delhi especially for the test flight. “It should be checked if the plane was damaged. Action should be taken against the company,” Chauhan said.

UY Aviation’s chief of operations, Anil Chauhan, said the company would co-operate in the investigation. “It is too early to say who is responsible. We will help in the investigation,” he said.

The company said the weather was not unsuitable for the test sortie. “When we had last checked for taking the flight at 10.15 am, the weather was clear. Then no such reservation was expressed by the pilots to us. We had conducted all the required pre-checks,” said Sunil Panday, chief security officer at U Y Aviation.

