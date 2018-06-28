Mumbai plane crash: Here is everything you need to know about Beechcraft King Air C90 aircraft

A Beechcraft King Air C90 parked at an airport. (Source: WikimediaCommons/Avitya) A Beechcraft King Air C90 parked at an airport. (Source: WikimediaCommons/Avitya)

The chartered aircraft that crashed in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar on Thursday afternoon is a Beechcraft King Air C90 model. The twin-turboprop aircraft was previously registered to the Uttar Pradesh government but was sold in 2014 to a Mumbai-based company, UY aviation.

“The chartered plane which has crashed (in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar) does not belong to UP government. The state government had sold it to Mumbai’s UY Aviation. The deal was done after the plane had met with an accident in Allahabad,” said Avnish Awasthi, UP Principal Secretary Information.

The plane was carrying two pilots and two technicians, and took off from Juhu airport for a test flight, a DGCA official said.

The aircraft has a capacity of carrying seven — two crew members and five passengers. It is powered by a Pratt & Whitney engine that boasts of a horsepower of 550 shp. The C90 can reach a maximum altitude of 30,000 ft and a maximum speed of 223 kts, according to aviation website globalair.

It can carry a maximum payload of 3535 lb and has an operating fuel capacity of 2573 lbs. The plane is 35 ft 5 in long and is 14 ft 3 in tall. It has a wingspan of 50 ft 3 in.

