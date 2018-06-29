Mumbai plane crash: Charred bodies identified from jewellery, accessories

Rescue workers carry a charred body at the construction site in Ghatkopar on Thursday. Deepak Joshi Rescue workers carry a charred body at the construction site in Ghatkopar on Thursday. Deepak Joshi

Beechcraft King C90, owned by Mumbai-based UY Aviation Pvt Ltd that crashed Thursday into a construction site in Ghatkopar West claimed five lives. While families of the four deceased who were on board the aircraft identified their charred remains based on jewellery and accessories they wore, the body of the fifth man who was killed after the aircraft crashed where he was standing was identified by his brother by the unique shape of his nose, which was ‘crooked’.

Pardeep Singh Rajput (49)

Pardeep Singh Rajput was the pilot on the flight. A resident of Dwarka in Delhi, he had joined UY Aviations in April. According to the company, he has over 5,000 hours of flying experience. Former civil aviation minister Praful Patel, in a tweet, commended the pilot for his presence of mind in avoiding a bigger mishap by steering away from crowded places, thus saving lives.

Rajput’s resume states that he is licensed to fly aircraft like King Air C-90B, Cessna152, Primer Jet among others. He has also completed Premier 1A Jet Training. Rajput’s body was identified by his brother-in-law Kulwinder Chouhan, a resident of Kandivali. He is survived by his wife, daughter and son. His family was expected to arrive in Mumbai late on Thursday night.

Marya Zuberi (43)

The row house number 1 at the Green Woods in Kashigaon, Mira road, had been the house of Marya Zuberi, co-pilot of the aircraft. and her family for over twelve years, their neighbours said. However, on Thursday, the duplex stood deserted, with a flickering light. The doors and gates were locked. With a flying experience of over 900 hours, Zuberi had previously worked as a First Officer in Airworks Engineering and as Executive Pilot in Taj Air Limited till 2010. She recently joined UY Aviations Pvt Ltd.

“Marya and her husband Prabhat Kathuria, had left the house for around four-five years. They had moved to Juhu, for their daughter, as her school was in Juhu,” said their neighbour, Ivy Sarkar. While Zuberi was in the aviation industry, her husband had a business based out of Delhi, neighbours said. “Because the husband would travel, she took a break from her job to look after her daughter. They had recently moved back to this house and she had joined this new aviation firm,” Sarkar said.

Zuberi’s erstwhile neighbour in Juhu, who did not wish to be named said, “Her daughter was in the 10th standard and her school was nearby and she did not want her to travel long distance. She moved out only last month.”

“The daughter Ruby had just cleared her standard X this year. It is very shocking,” another neighbour, requesting anonymity, stated reacting to the mishap.

Surabhi Gupta Surabhi Gupta

Surabhi Gupta (32)

Working as an assistant maintenance engineer with Indamer Aviation Pvt Ltd, Gupta was married two years ago to Brijesh, a pilot. On Thursday, while she was aboard the ill-fated aircraft, her husband was in Kolkata. The couple lived by themselves in Andheri while their family resides in Delhi. “I have not been able to identify her. We are waiting for the entire family to arrive from Delhi,” said Raghav Bansal, a relative.

Manish Pandey (30)

The third floor one-bedroom house in Karma Apartments in Vasai West, had been the house of Manish Pandey, a junior technician with Indamer Aviation Pvt Ltd and his wife for the past five months. “They had married just last year. The couple moved into this house last year,” said a neighbour Sachin Nalawade.

Pandey’s wife who is a school teacher at a nearby school and his mother, who had come to visit the couple just this month, left for the hospital on Thursday evening, neighbours said. “They refused to talk to anyone,” another resident of the building said.

Govind Srinath Dubey (36)

A labourer, Dubey was a native of Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh. He worked on installing windows and doors in buildings. On Thursday, he had taken measurements of windows in a nearby building and was leaving when the plane crashed near the under-construction Rohan Lifescapes Prithvii building.

On Thursday, Dubey was with another labourer to take measurements of windows. “By 12.15pm, our work was done. I left early and he was about to follow me. I don’t know why he took that route, he walked in the opposite direction of Ghatkopar station,” said Vishwakarma, also a contractor who fixes new windows and doors.

Dubey was walking back to the office when the plane crashed. “After 1pm, we started trying his phone and could not reach him. When we heard news of the crash we rushed to the hospital,” his brother Gopal said. “He got married a year ago. We have not informed his wife yet,” said Gopal.

(Inputs from Tabassum Barnagarwala, Gargi Verma, Benita Chacko & Sagar Rajput)

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App