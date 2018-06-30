Mumbai plane crash: After assurance of compensation, kin of pedestrian killed in crash lift dharna

Relatives of Govind Dubey protest outside Rajawadi hospital on Friday. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi) Relatives of Govind Dubey protest outside Rajawadi hospital on Friday. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

Family of Govind Srinath Dubey, the pedestrian who died in Thursday’s plane crash, staged a protest outside the morgue of the Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar on Friday, refusing to accept his body. The family said the aviation company, UY Aviation, which owned the aircraft, must be held accountable and must provide compensation to the family.

Policemen and politicians from Kalwa, where the Dubeys live, finally convinced them to complete the last rites after assuring them of assistance. The 32-year-old labourer died when the Beechcraft King C90, chartered plane, crashed less than four or five feet from him in Ghatkopar. He had been walking from a nearby building, where he had come to take measurements to fix a new window and was on his way back to his office.

According to forensic experts, Dubey died due to polytrauma and burn injuries. “It seems the oil leaked from the plane. His body caught fire with the explosion,” the doctor said. Dubey was the third among five brothers. He was married a year ago and had a baby boy in May, who passed away within days of birth. His wife Sarojini has since been in Jaunpur at her parents’ house.

Dubey lived with his brothers and parents in Kalwa, but the entire family is currently in their native village in Uttar Pradesh. “They don’t have enough money to travel for his cremation,” said neighbour Lalit Kunde. Dubey’s two bothers, who also work in Mumbai, demanded compensation on Friday claiming that the family’s breadwinner had been lost.

“Who do we blame for his death? What right does a poor man have?” said his brother Gopal, adding, “He died for no fault of his. He was just walking on the road when the plane crashed. We should be given compensation.” Dubey was identified by his two brothers on Thursday. He had been working in the construction business since 15 years. His father was a mill worker in Parel.

Several from their Kalwa neighbourhood staged a roadblock outside the morgue on Friday evening. “We have been told the CM will provide compensation as per norms. So we decided to accept his body,” said neighbour Vinay Chauhan, who was among the protesters. According to a relative Kuldeep Mishra, the family was not willing to accept his body until responsibility for the mishap is fixed.

