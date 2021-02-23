Mumbai: Plan to convert Dahisar, Mankhurd octroi nakas into commercial hubs gets impetus

The BMC will first convert these two nakas on a pilot basis and take a decision on the three others later.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started the process of appointing project management consultants for setting up transport and commercial hubs at Dahisar and Mankhurd octroi nakas.

The consultants, civic officials said, will help the BMC to finalise a detailed plan for construction and maintenance of the proposed commercial hubs and appoint contractors to execute the work.

Land parcels of the check nakas, once used by the civic body to collect duty from various goods vehicles entering or exiting the city, have been lying vacant since octroi was abolished following the introduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST) in 2017. In 2018, then municipal commissioner, Ajoy Mehta, had decided to turn these checkpoints into transport and commercial hubs. However, the work on the same has not progressed much.

While the Dahisar naka has an area of 24,628 square metres, the one at Mankhurd is spread over 29,774 square metres. The BMC will first convert these two nakas on a pilot basis and take a decision on the three others later. There are five erstwhile octroi nakas — two at Mulund, and one each at Airoli, Dahisar and Vashi, spread over 44 acres.

An official from the municipal architect department said, “We have invited requests for proposals to appoint two project management consultants for preparing detailed plans and finalising contractors. The transport hub will have a bus terminal where all intercity buses will terminate. There will be a food plaza, commercial offices, and shopping areas too. These transport hubs will also have connectivity with Metro or BEST buses, so that long-distance commuters can travel with ease.”

More than 3,500 long-distance buses, officials said, enter the city adding pressure on its vehicular traffic. Last month, state Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray held a review meeting in BMC on developing octroi nakas into transport hubs.