Mumbai: Plan to build ropeway to help connect Gorai with metro stations gets two bids

The Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) has received two bids for its project to build a 7.2-kilometre-long ropeway to connect residents of Gorai and Marve to Metro Line 2A that runs between Dahisar (W) to Andheri (W).

In March 2020, a Request for Proposal for Implementation of the ropeway corridor from Mahavir Nagar Metro Station (Link Road) to Pagoda to Gorai Village was floated.

According to the MMRDA officials, the plan of the aerial transport system was done considering it as the faster mode than ferries, which is currently in operation on this stretch. The plan of MMRDA was to basically connect the Charkop metro station with Marve village and Mahavir Nagar metro station with the Gorai pagoda and village.

Accordingly, a tender was floated for the same. However, there was no response to the same and the project was stalled. The tender also had to be extended a couple of times.

Now, since two parties have shown interest, work is likely to start. MMRDA metropolitan commissioner DVR Shrinivas has confirmed the development.