Mumbai: Plaint against Ismail Yusuf College for ‘damaging’ trees

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has filed a police complaint against the Ismail Yusuf College in Jogeshwari East on charges of damaging tree roots. An official from the Gardens department of the civic body filed a non-cognizable offence over the matter against the college management at the Jogeshwari Police Station on Friday.

Notably, the Public Works Department (PWD) was constructing a boundary wall for the college when the damages were reportedly sustained.

Officials from the Gardens department said that they received complaints from citizens on Saturday that digging work abutting the Ismail Yusuf College has damaged tree roots in the vicinity. Following this, a junior tree officer reached the spot and found that three trees had been damaged.

The officer then filed a non-cognizable offence with the Jogeshwari Police Station under the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Conservation of Trees Act, 1975.

“Roots of three trees were damaged during the excavation work. We will initiate action against offenders who are cutting trees illegally or damaging them without taking proper steps,” said Jeetendra Pardeshi, superintendent of Gardens.